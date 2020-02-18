HAWESVILLE — Lena “Cookie” Stevens, 95, of Hawesville, formerly of Cloverport, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Center. “Cookie” was born on Oct. 6, 1924, in Cloverport to the late Van Buren and Jane Ethel Weatherholt Atwell.
“Cookie,” as everyone knew her, married the love of her life, William Glen Stevens, and he passed away on Oct. 26, 1997. When able, “Cookie” loved fishing and working puzzles and especially being with her family, which included her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, “Cookie” was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Frankie Stevens, five brothers and two sisters.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing but celebrating the long life that she lived are her daughters, Mary Jane Holbrooks, of Frankfort, Rita (David) Taul, of Hawesville, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration for “Cookie’s” life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Cloverport Funeral Chapel with Fr. Terry Devine officiating with burial following at Calvary Cemetery in Cloverport. The family will receive friends from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Cloverport Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
You may share your thoughts and memories of “Cookie” with the family on our website: www.cloverportfh.com.
