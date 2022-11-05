Lena F. Lucas, 65, of Owensboro, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughter, Tasha McCoy; sons, Cody McCoy, Carl Lucas, David Lucas, Frank Lucas, and William Lucas; brothers, Roger Horton, Donald Horton, Bobby Horton, William Horton, and Ronnie Horton; and sisters, Frances DeVore, Linda Chaney, Judy Breeden, Becky Roberts, and Brenda Lyall.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Heart Association.
