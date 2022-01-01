Lena Smith Simmons, 94, of Masonville, made her long-awaited trip home Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home surrounded with love. The Daviess County native was born March 4, 1927, in Newman as the fourth of 10 children, born to the late John S. and Myrtle Bryant Smith. Lena retired from Masonville Elementary School lunchroom and was a faithful member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. She was the cornerstone of her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Joseph W. Simmons; sisters Pauline Pruden, Catherine Thompson, Ann Smith and Amy Lois Smith; and brothers Lloyd Allen Smith, George Allen Smith, Clarence Smith and J.D. Smith.
Survivors include her children, Joline (D.F.) Gray of Masonville, Karon (David) Willis of Bowling Green, Byron (Karen) Simmons of Radcliff, Jon Anne (Danny) Dame of Owensboro, Suzanne (Sam) Hohiemer of Masonville and Nelda (Darryl) Hatfield of Philpot; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Thelma Skaggs of Reed; and sister-in-law Mary Smith of Owensboro.
Service will be 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery next to her husband. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Sugar Grove Baptist Church, 8275 Sugar Grove Church Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
