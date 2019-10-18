VININGS, Ga. -- Lenda Smeathers Anderson, 74, of Vinings, Georgia, formerly of Owensboro, went to be with Lord on Oct. 13, 2019. Lenda was born in Clovis, New Mexico, on April 17, 1945, to the late Marvin Jewell and Mary Lenore Daniel Smeathers.
Lenda was a descendant of William "Bill" Smeathers, who was the first settler of Owensboro. Her father was a Black Angus cattle farmer, and she would often show her cattle at the Daviess County Fair. Lenda co-authored Brave New Woman, which dealt with professional businesswomen and their expanding role in the workplace. She began work at Owensboro Junior College of Business and later purchased and operated the school until her retirement. After retirement, she loved to travel, often visiting Europe as well as other international locations. Lenda was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church, was heavily involved in Girls Inc. of Owensboro and was a Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her son, William Shane Wilson, and his wife, Barbara; grandson William Hayden Wilson; brother Dan Marvin Smeathers; and Caitlin Reynolds (Chris), who was like a daughter to her.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Girls Inc.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
