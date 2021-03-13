Lendall Jackson, 61, of Owensboro, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville. He was born July 9, 1959, in Hancock County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Lucille Jackson; sisters Juanita McManaway and Arlene Jarboe; and brothers Dwight Jackson, Danny “Boone” Jackson, Jewell Jackson and Glendall (his twin) Jackson.
Surviving family members include his son, Cody Jackson; sister Remonda (Danny Dale) Pierce of McQuady; brothers Gayle Jackson of Owensboro and Quintin (Linda) Jackson of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews; and special companion Ann Moore of Owensboro.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Hancock County.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented