Lenette Lyle, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family at Wellington Parc. She was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Whitesburg to the late Alvin and Clara Belle Amburgey. Lenette earned her nursing degree after her youngest child graduated high school. She spent 20-plus years as a military wife. Following her husband’s retirement from the military, she spent another 20-plus years as a pastor’s wife. Upon their retirement, they were members of Masonville United Methodist Church.
Lenette loved her family and spending time with them from babysitting and caring for them to even opening her home to other families through the years. Her interests included all things Elvis Presley, reading, bird watching, and her backyard flowers. She also enjoyed baking home goods around the holidays for family, friends, church members, and even the mailman.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Lyle; three daughters, Chris Hart, Vicki Combs, and Sandy Atkinson; sister, Jackie Collins; and two sons-in-law, Dr. John Combs and Branson Hart.
Lenette is survived by a daughter, Lisa Mascenik of Owensboro; a stepson, Joe (Deborah) Lyle of New Jersey; grandchildren, Rachel (Doug) Humphrey, Erin (Bruce) Price, Jaime (Rob Moorman) Farris, Jarred (Beth) Humphrey, Lauren Hart, Alexis (Andy) Rosen, and Marlee Atkinson; seven great-grandchildren, Bailey, Logan, Parker, Garrett, Eric, Michael, and Conner; two great-great-grandchildren, Josslyn and Kash; and two sisters, Nadeane Sigmon and Billie Enlow.
The funeral service for Lenette will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Billy Compton officiating. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lenette may be left at www.glenncares.com.
