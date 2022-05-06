GREENVILLE — Lenvil Jones, 63, of Greenville, died at his home May 4, 2022. He was a farmer.
Survivors: daughters, Stacy Arndell and Tracy (Jeremy) Groves; sisters, Ann (Jerry) Winn and Brenda (Kirk) Lear; and long-time friend and companion, Victoria Furlong.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Cave Springs Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gary’s Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family can be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
