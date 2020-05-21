Leo E. Gholson, 88, of Owensboro, passed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1931, in Daviess County to the late L. Otis and Mittie Wilson Gholson. He retired from Lafayette Oil after 28 years as a field foreman and later was self-employed for 22 years doing home improvements. Leo was a member and elder of Owensboro Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clayton Gholson.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carolyn Baird Gholson; son, Charles Gholson (Jo); three daughters, Linda Ward (Victor), Brenda Brown (Larry) and Tracy Bunch (Jimmy); 11 grandchildren, Sarah Whittaker (Roger), Ashley Johnston (Josh), Cory Ward (Valerie), John Ward (Kalyn), Jenny Brown-Todd (Phil), Benjamin Brown (Don McLaughlin), Zach Gholson (Brittany), Jodie Gordon (Thomas), Jessie Bramschreiber (Ben), Bradley Gholson (Jordan) and JoCarol Bunch; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Gholson (Faye); and one sister, Jean Gholson.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Leo’s funeral services will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. Friday on www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Church of Christ Building Fund, 3300 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
