Leo “Jr.” Joseph Kamuf, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The Daviess County native was born Sept. 21, 1946, to Leo Joseph Kamuf Sr. and Luversa Carver Kamuf. Junior was outgoing, easy to love and never met a stranger. He enjoyed tinkering with his car and watching old Western movies and classic TV shows. Jr. was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his parents, Jr. was also preceded in death by two daughters, Tina Smith and Susan Carol; and two granddaughters, Kelsey and Erin Kamuf.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Troy Kamuf and wife Becky; grandson Jusdin Kamuf; five other grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Ann Cambron and Linda Horn; and several nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony will be held and interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jr. Kamuf may be left at www.glenncares.com.
