HARTFORD -- Leon Begley, 65, of Hartford, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a pipefitter and member of White Ridge Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Martina Begley; a daughter, Latrisha McDaniel; a son, Rocky Begley; a brother, Cleon Begley; and sisters Dovie Melton, Delcie White, Sherry Brashear and Russeline Joseph.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Cornett Family Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
