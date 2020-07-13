Leon Bowman passed away on Sunday, July 12th, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family and just shy of his 84th birthday. Leon was born in 1936 in Nortonville, to parents Harold and Eloise Bowman.
Leon began singing at a young age, and often sang with his brother, Cleatus. He won many accolades for his singing and performed in a local radio program in Madisonville as a teenager. Leon loved the Lord, his family, UK basketball, and telling big tales. Leon and his family have been members of the Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church for more than 40 years, where he is a staple in the church choir. His favorite song was “One Blessed Man” and he considered himself to be truly blessed.
He loved sharing stories of his childhood with his wife, Lorraine, his four children, his nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Leon and his family moved to Owensboro from White Plains, in 1964 when he took a job as a manager with Vogue Cleaners, then Big B Drycleaners, and later Concord Custom Cleaners. He officially retired in 2006, but he continued working part-time until his death, claiming it kept him young.
He is survived by Lorraine Bowman, his wife of 64 years; his children, Mickey Bowman (Melody), Leann Moss (Terry), Kandi Lester (Byron), all of Owensboro, and Suzette Telli (Andy), of Goodlettsville, Tennessee. His grandchildren include Tara Crutcher (Greg), Jessica Moss, Austin Moss (Abbe), Jason Bowman, Meagan Whelan (Jordan), Haley Lester, Colton Lester, Joseph Telli, and Jacob Telli. He was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Tavius, Gavin, Sophie, Shea, Lilly, Marlee, and Julianna, who was her granddaddy’s best friend and helper. He is also survived by his brother, Cleatus (Donna), of Beaver Dam.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, officiated by Brother Tim McGuire, whom Leon claimed to have taught to sing! Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
