LOUISVILLE — Leon “PeeWee” Griffith, 63, of Louisville, has gone to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Norton Hospital. He was born Aug. 1, 1957, to the late Robert Smith and Laura Mae Griffith. He was a devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Louisville. He is a graduate of Owensboro High School, Class of 1976.
Leon was employed with the city of Owensboro for 18 years. He was an avid fan of University of Louisville Sports, NFL San Francisco 49ers and the Owensboro Dust Bowl. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Glory, Georgia Lee and Laura Ann Griffith; and brothers Sherman “Bull” Smith, James “Smokey” Smith, Larry Wayne Griffith and Herman Joe Smith.
Leon leaves to mourn his loss, a loving niece, Lavern (Rippo) Hinton; sister Dorothy Griffith; brothers William Earl Griffith, Michael Smith and Little Robert Smith Jr.; along a with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be noon Monday at McFarland Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral service for Mr. Griffith shall be within current health and safety directives.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
