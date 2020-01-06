GRANDVIEW, Ind. -- Leona (Berger) Rogier, 74, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home in Grandview.
Leona was born on Sept. 9, 1945, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Raymond and Gertrude (Harpenau) Berger.
Leona was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She retired from ALCOA Warrick Operations after 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Rogier in 2010.
Leona is survived by her sons, Tim Rogier of Grandview, Indiana, and Terry Rogier of Grandview, Indiana; grandchildren, Becca Rogier of Santa Claus, Indiana, and Walker Rogier of Grandview, Indiana; sisters, Janet Payne and her husband, James of Rockport, Indiana, and Norma Axley of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial is in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church and Heart to Heart Hospice of Jasper, Indiana.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
