FORDSVILLE — Leona Ralph Abell, 81, of Fordsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Ohio County on Sept. 9, 1938, to the late William T. and Oma C. Ralph. Leona was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Leona is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William R. Abell; a sister, Martha Trogden; and a brother, Eddie Ralph.
Leona is survived by her three children, Robin (Mark) Hayden, Shannon Lashbrook and William Todd Abell; seven grandchildren, Bridgett Embry, William Alex (Ashley) Cheek, Shane (Toshia) Embry, Brandon Abell, Ashley (Matthew) Hodskins and Seth Abell; eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Addelyn, Rayne, Hunter, Wyatt, Owen, Isabella and William; and her siblings, Sue Porras, Bill (Donna) Ralph, Carroll Ralph, Charlie (Barbara) Ralph, Jerry Ralph, James Ralph, Jeannette Moore and Judy (Byron) Edge.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Cecil Funeral Home, with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
