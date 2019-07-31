BEAVER DAM -- Leona R. Willoughby, 79, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. She was born in Ohio County on Sept. 19, 1939, daughter of the late Oscar and Winona Taylor Shephard. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Willoughby; and her son, Paul Willoughby.
Leona was a member of Slaty Creek Baptist Church, was a manager at Cowden Manufacturing and KFC and retired from Long John Silvers where she was a manager.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Seifert (Harry); grandchildren Russell Seifert, Jessica Seifert and Jacqualine Taylor; brother Eddie Shephard (Pat); and sister Betty Fulton.
Services will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Brother Wendell Sandefur officiating. Burial will follow in Slaty Creek Cemetery in the Prentiss community of Ohio County. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented