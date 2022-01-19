HARTFORD — Leonard C. “LC” Midkiff, 91, of Hartford passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 30, 1930, in Dundee to the late Rush and Thelma Clark Midkiff. He was a USDA tobacco grader and a farmer. He was also a US Air Force Veteran in the Korean Conflict. LC was a former president of the Ohio County Farm Bureau and a member of the Dundee Methodist Church.
LC was a graduate of Dundee High School and enjoyed yearly gatherings of the Dundee Alumni Association. He loved farming and his Dundee Community. As a young man, LC enjoyed playing basketball for the Dundee Dragons. In later years, he loved playing Bingo and watching birds from his windows.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rush and Thelma Clark Midkiff; his wife, Marjorie Schroader Midkiff; son, Leonard C. Midkiff, Jr.; brothers, William Midkiff(Ruth), Kenneth Midkiff; sisters, Inez Midkiff and Agnes Foster(Fred); and grandson Nate Midkiff.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Midkiff Cloaninger (Charlie), Macon, Georgia; sister-in-law, Betty Midkiff; daughter, Angela Drayton (Ralph) of Rancho Cucamonga, California; son, Fred Midkiff(Toni), Hartford; and son, Rush Midkiff (Jennifer), Hartford; long time companion, Loyce Wedding, Magan; grandchildren, Loenard C. Midkiff III (Traci), Anna Jo Renfrow (Jamie), Raphael Drayton, Rainer Drayton (Acelene), Ryan Drayton (Eryka), Alexis DuBuque (Joshua), Ashley Midkiff (Nicholas Day), Steven Gilmore II (Emmilea), Stephanie Pierce, Jeremy Midkiff (Jaclyn), Joshua Travis Midkiff, Josh D. Moss (Brittaney) and Jonathon Midkiff (Mary); great-grandchildren, Sheldon, Shane, Sierra, Dalton, Garrette, River, Alexander, Azehylrain, Reese, Charlotte, Bailee, Breanna, Branson, Bella, Ashlyn, Mallory, Stevie, Austin, Tanya, Dylan, Alexas, Haylie, Aubree, Lincoln, Jax, Jemma; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family would especially like to thank Delores Rodriquez and Hospice of Ohio County for helping us with LC during his final days.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnydale Cemetery near Dundee. Military rites will be presented by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until funeral time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
