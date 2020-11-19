Leonard James, 85, of Owensboro, died at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health.
A native of Gilstrap, he was born Dec. 27, 1934, the son of the late Elliott James and Glennie Cook James. In his early years, he worked on the railroad. He tried out for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, and later, he founded Continental Trust Corporation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arba Della Jackson James; daughter Angela Ezell; brother Charlie James; and sisters Pamela Hughes and Linda Phelps.
Survivors include his sons, Richie James and Jeffrey James; daughters Debbie Wilkins and Kathy James; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service was held on Sunday. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff on the COVID-19 unit at OMHS, especially Josh and Courtney. Their kindness and compassion were most appreciated in these difficult times.
