HARDINSBURG — Leonard Keith Cable, 78, of Custer, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence. He was a civil service retiree and a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Cable; sons Bryan Cable and Michael Keesee; daughters Kathy Firesheets, Laura Nau and Jackie Magness; brother Stanley Cable; and sister Patricia Cable.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Bennett Cemetery, Custer, with military honors. Visitation: From 2:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Ronald McDonald House.
Commented