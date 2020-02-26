Leonard L. Ferrell Jr., 94, of Owensboro, KY, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born July 1, 1925 in Hopkins County to the late Leonard L. Ferrell, Sr. and Rachel Abbott Ferrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Imogene “Jean” Ferrell.
Leonard was retired from Peabody Coal Company and was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church in Owensboro. He also formerly attended Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville. Leonard was a World War II Navy veteran.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Ferrell Williams of Owensboro; one son, Gregg (Katherine) Ferrell of Henderson, KY; six grandchildren, Lisa DeLano, Tammi Ferrell, Allison Ford, Julie McDonald, Jeff Page, and Adam Williams; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Travis Farris officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Adam Williams, Jeff Ford, Mike DeLano, Josh DeLano, Eric DeLano, and Jeff Page.
