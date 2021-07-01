THREE FORKS, Mont. — Leonard Paul Lewis departed this life Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Three Forks, Montana. He was born in Bevier on July 18, 1931, and would have been 90 years old on the 18th.
He worked at Western Electric in Chicago for many years. He was an automotive mechanic in Missouri for 35 years. He owned L and L Pest Control in Missouri for 11 years.
He was an avid beekeeper and taught elementary school children about bees in Kansas City, Missouri, and sent each child home with a two-pound jar of honey. He served in the U.S. Air Force and attended Bevier Cleaton Elementary School and Drakesboro High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Tishia Lewis of Bevier; brothers Kenneth and Donald Lewis; sisters Virginia Anderson, Clara Belle Williams, and Betty Jo Lewis; and his son, Leonard Paul Lewis Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Lewis; sons John Mark Lewis (Martha) of Missouri and William Alan Lewis of New Mexico; daughter Desiree Lewis Baker (Matt) of Montana; daughter-in-law Violet Lewis of Kansas; sister Barbara June Lewis Cargill of Old Fort, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Bethel Baptist Church in Warrensburg, Missouri. Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Otterville, Missouri, with a 21-gun salute by veterans.
