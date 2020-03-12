FORDSVILLE — Leonard Staples Jr., 91, of Fordsville, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Hartford House. He was born in Whiting, Indiana, to the late Leonard and Dora Staples. He was an Army veteran and a member of Fordsville Baptist Church, Fordsville Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. Leonard was preceded also in death by his wife, Ilene Staples.
Survivors include his children, Joy Leonard (Cathy) Staples of Reynolds Station, Lynetta (Kenneth) Novak of Fordsville and Ritchie (Debbie) Staples of Griffith, Indiana; brothers James Lee Staples and Willard O. (Leslie) Staples, all of Fordsville; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Fordsville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Roseville Cemetery with military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
