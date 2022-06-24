Leonard W. Bullard, 71, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation in Owensboro. He was born May 20, 1951 in Newcastle, Indiana to the late Burley and Betty Moore Bullard. Leonard was retired after 19 years as a welder with Yager Materials and was a U. S. Marine Corp veteran during the Viet Nam Era. He was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Gloria Bullard; a son, Aaron (Ashley) Bullard of Boonville, Missouri; two grandsons, Michael and Gabriel Bullard of Boonville; and a twin brother, Larry Bullard of Wichita, Kansas.
Private services will be held. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Owensboro-Daviess Co. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
