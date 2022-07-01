Leonard Wayne Worth, 79, went to meet his Lord and Savior Thursday, June 30, 2022 after a short bout with cancer. He was the son of the late Leonard and Bernice Worth. Leonard spent a lot of time hunting and therefore had many adventurous stories to tell. The guys out at Whittaker’s were always entertained by them. One said that when he told you a story you felt as if you were there.
He is leaving behind his wife of 59 years, whom he adored and told her every day that he loved her, Nancy Worth; his children, Wendy Worth and Will Worth; his granddaughter and pride and joy, Willow Grace Elizabeth Worth; siblings, Gayle Jacobi (Ken) and Betsy Simmons (Randy); and a flock of wonderful nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Karns Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Old Karns Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please get a gas card and give it to someone who is struggling or just let the Lord help you find someone who needs a blessing and you will be blessed.
