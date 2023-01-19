PACK — Leora Bell, 99, of the Pack Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home in Pack.
Leora Ellis was born July 8, 1923, in Stringtown, Kentucky to the late Ora and Osa Brazzell Ellis and was married to Joseph Russell Bell April 29, 1944.
Leora was a homemaker, earlier retired from the former Charles Chips Plant in Calhoun, and was a member of Pack Baptist Church.
She enjoyed quilting, traveling, gardening and cooking for her family.
In addition to her parents, Leora was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Russell Bell, who died April 9, 2001; by a son, Tommy Bell; by a grandson, Jon Paul McCoy; and by two great grandsons, Dalton McCoy and Nicholas Bell.
Survivors include a daughter, Deanna Bryan (Larry) of Bremen; four sons, Wayne Bell (Martha) of Calhoun, David Bell (Brenda) of Pack, Jack Bell (Trudy) of Sacramento, and Ricky Bell of Pack; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
The Rev. Marc Bell officiated. Burial was at the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County.
The Leora Bell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 234; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Leora at musterfuneralhomes.com.
