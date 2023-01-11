PACK — Leora Bell, 99, of the Pack Community in McLean County, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home in Pack. Leora Ellis was born July 8, 1923, in Stringtown to the late Ora and Osa Brazzell Ellis and was married to Joseph Russell Bell April 29, 1944. Leora was a homemaker, earlier retired from the former Charles Chips Plant in Calhoun, and was a member of Pack Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, gardening, and cooking for her family.
In addition to her parents, Leora was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Russell Bell, who died April 9, 2001; a son, Tommy Bell; a grandson, Jon Paul McCoy; and by two great-grandsons, Dalton McCoy and Nicholas Bell.
Survivors include a daughter, Deanna Bryan (Larry) of Bremen; four sons, Wayne Bell (Martha) of Calhoun, David Bell (Brenda) of Pack, Jack Bell (Trudy) of Sacramento, and Ricky Bell of Pack; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Marc Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Leora’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Leora’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Leora Bell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 234, Sacramento, KY 42372.
