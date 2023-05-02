Leroy Brian “Curly” Wettstain, 58, of Knottsville, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 12, 1964, in Daviess County to Leroy Wettstain and Marilyn Roebuck. Brian was employed at Domtar Paper Mill in Hawesville for 28 years and was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local #1261. He was passionate about his family, especially his grandchildren, and friends, and was a man of faith. He loved to BBQ, his flowers, traveling, quilting, and life in general. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling stories.
Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Melvin Wettstain; maternal grandparents, Raymond Jackson and Murline and John Anderson; mother-in-law, Martha Payne; and son-in-law, Eric Edge.
Brian is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Brenda Wettstain; his mother and father, Marilyn Roebuck (Ron) and Leroy Wettstain (Karen Yeiser); his children, Tad Wettstain (Amanda), Krystal Sharp (Shelby), Natalie Edge, Krystal Brown (Brandon), and Ryan Hamilton (Jade); his grandmother, Nina Wettstain; his brother, Greg Wettstain (Theresa); his father-in-law, Ernie Payne; his brothers-in-law, Brad Payne (Anita) and Phillip Payne (Gail); his sister-in-law, Tara Payne (Rod Powell); his 14 grandchildren, Nathan, Dakota, Cameron, Lexy, Keaton, Alyssa, Avery, Jaxon, Zaden, Isaac, Gunner, Brantley, Tobi, and Sam; his one great-grandbaby on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Brian will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Union Baptist Church in Hancock County. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.
