LeRoy Evans, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born March 23, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Joseph Thomas Evans and Dorothy Doom. LeRoy attended Lifeline Revival Center and was a retired truck driver with Bluegrass Trucking. He enjoyed making fishing nets “netting,” fishing, hunting and tinkering in mechanics on vehicles.
Survivors include a wife of 25 years, Linda Seneff Evans; children Phillip L. Evans, Printha (Tony) Horlander, Robbie Fortner, Scooter (Juanita) Fortner, Michael (Mary Catherine) Maddox and Eurel (Erica) Maddox; four grandchildren, Leah Evans, Ethan Fortner and Noah and Caleb Horlander; brothers Richard (LaVeta) Evans and Joseph Evans; sisters Phyllis Ayers (David) Buchanan and Sharon Young; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Bertram.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
