HARTFORD — Leroy “George” Brown, 44, of Hartford, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He attended Oak Grove Church of God in Cromwell and he worked as an operator at Perdue Water Treatment Plant.
Survivors include his parents, Tom and Debbie Horn Brown; brother, John Thomas Brown.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at William L Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
