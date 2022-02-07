Leroy Gilbert, 76, of Owensboro, met his maker on Feb. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 6, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Elmer and Vena Gilbert. Leroy was retired from Alcoa after 40 years and was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church. Leroy was a graduate of Fordsville High School and joined the Navy in 1965. He loved racing, boating, basketball and his children: Terry Belcher, Kim Stewart, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Terry Belcher and sister, Doris Ann Gilbert.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, JoAnn Gilbert; daughter, Kim (Phil) Stewart; grandchildren, Brittany (Jake) Graham and Matt Belcher; great-grandchildren, Raeleigh, Mayci, Stella, Noah, Phillip and Tristan; siblings, Jane (Leon) Fuqua, James (Edna) Gilbert, Sue (Ray) French and Cathie (Joey) Hodskins; daughter-in-law, Melanie Belcher; and his fur babies, Miss Kitty and Rufus; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
