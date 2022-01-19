Leroy Joseph Roberts, 85, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owensboro.
Leroy was a graduate of Rockport High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. He served in the United States Army. Leroy had been an accountant for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Ann Roberts.
Leroy is survived by his children, Christopher Roberts and his wife, Monica, Shannon Ahlman and her husband, John, Karen Sue Roberts; partner, Janice Pierce; grandchildren, Ethan Roberts and Griffin Roberts; sister, Lenore Jean Maurer.
Services are 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
