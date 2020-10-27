CALHOUN — Leroy Mauzy, 91, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Elmer Leroy Mauzy was born Oct. 18, 1928, in McLean County to the late Ernest Elmer and Fannie Mae McClellan Mauzy and was married to the former Dorothy Mae Ellis on Oct. 13, 1953.
Leroy was a farmer, earlier worked at O T Evans Welding Service and was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, where he was proud to have climbed Mount Fuji, a member of the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415, a member of Vienna Lodge #423 F. & A.M. and was a Gideon. Leroy loved farming, raising cattle and was the first farmer in McLean County to use the no-till planter. Leroy loved reading his Bible, gospel singing, enjoyed hunting, going out to eat and spending time with both his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Mae Mauzy, who died Aug. 14, 2012; by a daughter, Lisa Mauzy Roberts, who died Nov. 17, 2015; by a brother, Everett Mauzy; and by a sister, Francis Hagan.
Survivors include three sons, Terrill Mauzy (Debbie), Joe Mauzy and Jeff Mauzy (Ginger, the mother of his children), all of Calhoun; a daughter, Kathy Poole (Sonny) of Madisonville; nine grandchildren, Leandra Keister (Josh), Savanah Scott (Galen), Bethany Norris (Michael), Coleton Poole (Skylar), Makayla West (Dustin), Mariah Poole, Kasey Frantz (Chris), Canaan Roberts (Amy Morales) and Christian Roberts; 11 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Bradley Gray and David McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Leroy’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. Masonic services for Leroy will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. Leroy’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Thursday at www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Leroy’s visitation, Masonic and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Leroy Mauzy family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 5215 KY 256 W., Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
