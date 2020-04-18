CALHOUN — Leroy Pinkston, 81, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home in Calhoun. Leroy Pinkston was born Aug. 16, 1938, in McLean County, to the late Herman and Avah Lee Wilson Pinkston and was married to the former Dorothy Ann McLaughlin on June 28, 1958.
Leroy retired as chief engineer after 32 years of service from the Crounse Corp., and in 1981, he and his wife, Dorothy, owned and operated L & D Home and Auto in Calhoun until its closing in 2008. L & D was a true family-ran business with his children and grandchildren all working in the store. For the past 30 years, you could always see Leroy on Main Street in Calhoun with his fresh Posey County melons. Leroy was a member and deacon of Glenville Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, watching Western movies and spending time in Florida with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Pinkston; and by a nephew, Ralph Pinkston.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Pinkston; two daughters, Mechele Arnold (Joe) of Calhoun and Edessa Johnson (Troy) of Island; three grandchildren, Evon Shocklee (Brandon) of Livermore, Zachary Johnson (Darrian) of Island and Tiffany Arnold of Calhoun; and two great-grandchildren,
Adelyn Shocklee and Alexandria Sublett.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be Monday, April 20, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Franklin Skaggs and the Rev. Charles Thomas officiating. Private burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Leroy’s services will be streamed live at 2:30 p.m. Monday at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster’s will host a drive-by public visitation for friends to support Leroy’s family from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Musters in Calhoun. Please use the Main Street entrance of the parking lot and follow the safety cones. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Leroy’s family.
The Leroy Pinkston family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
