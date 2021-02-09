Lesa Cartwright Shultz, 46, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home. She was born in Owensboro to the late William “Billy” and Betty Cartwright. She was a member of Matthew’s Table Church in Owensboro. Lesa was preceded also in death by a son, Travis Shultz.
She is survived by two daughters, Bethany Hayse and Amber Shultz, both of Fordsville; two sons, Cody Shultz, of Maceo, and Kaden Cartwright, of Owensboro; her companion, Joseph Kilzer, of Owensboro; three brothers, Jeff (Julie) Cartwright, of Fordsville, Keith Cartwright, of Owensboro, and Kevin Cartwright, of Hawesville; two sisters, Diana VanConey, of Hawesville and Pam (Kenny) Sommer, of Madisonville; and 13 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
