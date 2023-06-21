Lesley Calvin Kellems, Jr., 84, of Owensboro, died Sunday, June 18, 2023 at home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 4, 1939 in Tell City, Indiana to the late Lesley C. and Mittie Pearl Kellems. Les was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his garden and watching westerns on TV. Les loved working on the farm for Kuegel Brothers for more than 40 years, where he made lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Hargis and Gib Kellems; sister, Nelda Badger; and a son-in-law, Vic Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary F. Kellems; sons, Tim (Carlene) Kellems, Wade (LeeAnn) Kellems and Coy Kellems; daughters, Sue Jones and Faith Gutierrez; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David and Lemmie Kellems; and a sister, Mona Fox.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Lesley Kellems Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
Commented