Leslie Ann Rice Karney, 35, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Owensboro. She was the daughter of Ronald Rice and Kathryn Barnett Rice, both of Owensboro. She was one of the sweetest and caring people you could ever meet and loved her family dearly.
Leslie leaves behind her father, Ronald (Mary) Rice; mother Kathryn Barnett Rice; her daughter, Kaylee; son Keegan; sister Amanda (Clint) Newton; brother Ronnie (Franny) Rice; sister-in-law Kimberly LaMotte; nieces Alyssa Shanks, Kayla Whitaker, Keisha and Kimber LaMotte; and a nephew, Chris Shanks, all of Owensboro.
Visitation will be private and held at Buena Vista Baptist Church. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the family in care of Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
