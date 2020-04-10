GRAHAM — Leslie Haywood Bennett, 91, of Graham, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. He was born August 26, 1928, the son of Gifford Randolph Bennett and Ellen Jean Richardson Bennett. He was a member of Graham Presbyterian Church for 81 years since joining in 1939 and was an elder and treasurer of the church since 1966.
He worked at Green River Steel Mill for 32 years until he retired in 1985. He worked for the State of Kentucky at the Kentucky Vocational School, and after he retired, he worked for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education at South Middle School as a custodian. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt, Annie Richardson.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lottie Marie Bennett of Graham; three daughters, Debbie (Tommy) Melton of Graham, Patricia Bennett of Graham and Karen (Keith) Thomas of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Crissy (Josh) Randall of Central City, Thomas (Nicole) Melton of Owensboro and Abbye Melton of Graham; six great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Kaylan, Kara Beth, Joshie Randall and Zoey and Everly Melton; and one sister, Nell (Tommy) Latham of Graham.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements will be private. The Rev. George Thompson will officiate and burial will be in Graham Hill Cemetery, where he was the sexton for at least 30 years. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graham Presbyterian Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
