Leslie Jane (Ralph) Strobel, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. She was born in Paducah August 14, 1953, to Aaron and Lyndell Ralph. Leslie was a hairdresser for 30 years. She was a creative soul and earned her associate’s degree in art from Owensboro Community College. She expressed herself through paintings and ceramics. Leslie was the life of the party. She loved to read and dance, and was known for making people laugh. Leslie was a loving mother, a great sister, and a dear friend.
Leslie was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Lyndell; brothers, Larry Ralph and Jerry Ralph; and sister, Brenda Carol Revelette.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas Alex Strobel; sisters, Joan (John) Roberts and Penny (Steve Massie) Church; brother-in-law, Olan Revelette; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
