Lessie Allen Hillard, 56, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born September 28, 1965, in McLean County to Joyce Garner Keller and the late Jessie Glenn Hillard.
Lessie was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. He enjoyed car races, cooking, and football, and he loved animals and flowers.
Along with his father, Lessie is preceded in death by his siblings, William Franklin Hillard and April Dawn Hillard, and grandparents, Houston Garner, Etta E. Cooper, and Millard (Rosie) Hillard.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce (Leroy) Keller; uncle, Clarence (Telia) Garner; niece, Wendy (Patrick) Rogers; nephew, Justin (Kelley) Hillard; great-niece, Presley Hillard; and very good friend, Vicky Parker.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of charitable donations to SparKy, 806 E. 18th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hillard. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Lessie Allen Hillard and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
