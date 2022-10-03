GREENVILLE — Lester Carender Jr., 77, of Greenville died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Mr. Carender was born in Muhlenberg County on Dec. 4, 1944. He was a control board operator for Pacific Corp, a member of Powderly Baptist Church and a veteran of the Army during Vietnam.
He is survived by his three daughters, Stacy (Todd) Newman, Leslie Michelle (Ron) Gatti, Lisa (Michael) Carender-Wiles; eight grandchildren, Kaleigh (Josh) Welborn, Cameron Law, Colton (Logan) Gatti, Grace Gatti, Selah Gatti, MyLee Carender, Taylor Carender, Jasper Wiles, Bella Wiles; sisters, Gladys Vincent and Sue Heltsley; two great grandchildren, Camden and Lilly.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Memorial Gardens in Powderly with Bro. Donnie Wilkins officiating. Visitation will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
