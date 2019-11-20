Lester Emerson Haney, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 21, 1933, in Hancock County to the late Benjamin F. and Lucille Bryant Haney. He was retired from Fields Packing Company as a shipping supervisor. Lester was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and was a deacon and member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Haney; daughters Renee Snyder (William) and Tonja Rankins (Jack); son Lester E. Haney Jr.; grandchildren Leslie Abell (Aaron) and Logan Abell (Kesha); great-grandchild Lennox Abell; and several nieces and nephews and many special friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and after noon Thursday at Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
In lieu for flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lewis Lane Baptist Church for the Food Pantry Mission, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301.
