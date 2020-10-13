LIVERMORE — Lester Humphrey, 81, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home in Livermore. Lester Darrell Humphrey was born August 25, 1939 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Raymond Harold and Ila Ruth Taylor Humphrey and was married to the former Wanda Lee Havener February 23, 1958. Lester was a farmer, coal miner, self-employed oil prospector, owner of P & G Drilling and a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. He was a University of Kentucky Basketball fan and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Wanda Humphrey; a daughter, Darlene Bailey (Mackey) of Livermore; two sons, Darrell Humphrey (Stacey) and Raymond Humphrey (Dana) both of Livermore; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; a brother, Carl Humphrey (Tena) of Livermore; and two sisters, Ella Jean Cox and Nadine Jennings (Nathel) both
of Livermore.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements for Lester’s family. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Lester’s services will be streamed live on at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lester Humphrey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Lester at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented