Lester "Jack" Adams, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Heartford House in Owensboro under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Salyersville and had retired from Aleris in 1991. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, building four-wheel bicycles from scratch and tinkering around in his garage. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Linda Hutchason Adams; his parents, Carl and Vauda (Penix) Adams; and four sisters, Irene Parr, Alma McDonald, Della Crabtree and Una Mae Adams.
Survivors include two sons, Gary (Jan) Adams and Barry Adams of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jason) Drown of White Bluff, Tennessee, Sarah (Jeremy) Goins and Jordan Adams, both of Maceo; three great-grandchildren, Cooper Drown of White Bluff, Tennessee, and twins Piper and Madisynn Goins of Maceo; and two brothers, Morris (Hettie Pearl) Adams and Roger (Mary Ann) Adams, both of Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Lester "Jack" Adams at www.haleymcginnis.com.
