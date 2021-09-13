GARFIELD — Lester Laslie, 76, of Garfield, died September 10, 2021 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
He retired from General Electric, attended Corinth Baptist Church and was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Dowell Laslie; son, Dale Laslie; daughters, Loraine Himmelhaver and Mary Postlewaite; and brother, Terry Laslie.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady. Burial with military honors: Fairview Cemetery in SeRee. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Association for the Handicapped.
