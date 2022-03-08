Lester “Les” E. Beller, 89, of Owensboro, went to see his Lord on Friday, March 4, 2022, with his wife, Mary Lois at his side. The McLean County native was born on June 6, 1932, to the late Lester E. Beller Sr. and Augusta Atherton Beller.
Lester married Mary Lois O’Flynn on October 1, 2016. He was a graduate of Calhoun High School. Les worked at the United States Postal Service for 30 years. Prior to the US Postal Service, he served in the US Army and was in the Korean War. Les was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War and Settle Memorial United Methodist Church but also attended Christ Community Church on a regular basis with Mary Lois. He was a member of the Rizpah Shriners and a master mason of the Yellow Banks Owensboro Lodge 130. He was a member of the Travelers Protective Association for over 50 years. Les loved family gatherings, the beach, golfing, traveling, and UK basketball.
In addition to his parents, Les also was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Anita Coffin Beller in 2014; brothers, William Presley Beller and Franklin Fay Beller; and sisters, Helen Willis and Ann Strong.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Lois Beller; sister, Mary Underwood (Glenn) of Shepherdsville; brothers, David Beller of Chicago and Jim Beller of Calhoun; sister-in-law, Martha Beller of Owensboro; stepdaughters, Debbie Brumbaugh (Doug) of Garrett, Indiana, Connie Schum (Todd) of Champagne, Illinois, and Susie O’Flynn Strode (Steve) of Bowling Green; stepson, Alan O’Flynn (Yolanda) of Owensboro; step-granddaughter, Lehee Ann Coffin of Myrtle Beach; nieces, Pam Cox, Linda Clark, Mary Ann Robertson, Teresa Woodburn, Janet Colston, Ellen Ball, Sandy Underwood, Debbie Underwood, Shelia Jones, Jenny Saunders, Marlene Alamono, and Sharon Beller-Meahan; nephews, Greg Beller, Eugene Willis, Bruce Beller, Les Beller, Jimmy Strong, Bill Beller, Mark Beller, and Chuck Beller; and numerous friends and family who loved him so much.
The funeral service for Les Beller will be at noon on Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a Masonic service at 11:30 a.m., prior to the funeral. Burial with military honors will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children’s Services, 1925 Frederica Ste. 200 Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for the family of Les Beller may be left at www.glenncares.com.
