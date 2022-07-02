Lester “Louie” Anderson, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehab. He was born May 18, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Lester and Bonnie Anderson. Lester retired from Lee Brick and Block and was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Anderson, and brothers, William Lee Anderson, John Anderson, Phillip Anderson, and James Anderson.
Survivors include his son, Michael Anderson, and sister, Bonnie Durbin.
There will be no services. The burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented