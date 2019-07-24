Lester S. Lambert, 97, of Owensboro, passed away July 22, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 29, 1921, in Lewisport, to the late Hazel and Ida Lott Lambert. Lester graduated from Lewisport High School in 1940 and furthered his education at Owensboro Business College. He graduated from Oklahoma University with a degree in geology. Lester worked for Pure Oil Co. for 5½ years in Midland, Texas, and Madisonville and retired from Stanaco Oil Co. of Owensboro in 1986 after 28 years of service. He was a former member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Kentucky and Indiana Geological Society and Kentucky Oil and Gas. Lester was a World War II Army veteran and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church. Lester enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, watching UK basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
He also was preceded in death by his sisters, Jeanette Hubbard Kennedy and Ruby Maxine Thompson Hamilton; and his brothers, Stanley, Paul and Charles "Bim" Lambert.
Lester is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jeanette Keown Lambert; his daughters, Sherry Lambert Leach and Jana Lambert Raber; grandchildren Scott Leach, Chris Leach and Jill Raber; great-grandchildren Jordyn VonHeimburg and Owen Raber; a sister, Martha Taylor; and a brother, James (Judy) Lambert.
The service will be 10 a.m Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Bob Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
