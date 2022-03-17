CENTERTOWN — Leta Faye Addington Porter, 73, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Louisville. She was born on Feb. 18, 1949, in Centertown, the daughter of the late Oswald Conway and Anna Laura Phillips Addington.
Leta was a member of Centertown Tabernacle Church and loved spreading the word of God to all. Along with being a homemaker, Leta was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, and visiting her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Dwight Porter.
Survivors include her sons, Brandon (Sara) Porter and Ryan (Kimberly) Porter; daughter, Rhonda (Juan) Figueroa; sister-in-law, Rita Porter; and grandchildren, Cameron Porter, Ethan Porter, Taylor Wharton, Landen Porter, Christian Figueroa, Jami Figueroa, Mason Porter, Jayden Porter, and Brooklyn Porter.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Marty Bowlds officiating. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers at Walton Creek Cemetery near Centertown. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented