Bill Drewery, 85, of Owensboro, passed away at home Thursday, June 2, 2022, under the compassionate care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Bill was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church and worked as a tile setter before being employed at Glenmore Distilleries for 20 years prior to retirement. You would often hear him say, “When you are retired, every day is a holiday!”
He spent his retirement years having breakfast at Deloris’s, meeting friends for coffee or lunch at Wendy’s or McDonald’s, studying the stock market, buying lottery tickets from the “girls” at IGA, or taking neighbors to the grocery or doctor appointments. He was always glad to help a friend or anyone who had a need, and never failed to have a pocketful of peppermint candy to share, especially with the kids he was around.
Bill’s family is grateful for his friends, who were so faithful to call and visit while he was in the nursing home and after he came home; it meant so very much to Bill and to his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy Drewery; a sister, Shirley Gower; his nieces and nephew, Dianne Pearson, Debbie Moorman, Kathy Grigsby, Rose Cheff, and James Pearson; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Frazier (Joe Terry) and her children, Stacy (Heath) Hamilton and Chris (Tami) Frazier.
The services for Bill will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bill Drewery may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented