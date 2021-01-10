PADUCAH — Letha Opal Evans Moore, 72, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, of natural causes. She was born in Owensboro on May 12, 1948, to the late William and Wilma Huskisson Evans. She was an LPN and home caregiver. She enjoyed volunteering at the humane society and had a love for animals, especially cats and dogs.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Evans and William “Sonny” Evans; and her sister, Bert Detraz.
She is survived by her nephew, Ben Detraz of Walton; her niece, Kathy Detraz of Hopkinsville; and her great-niece and great-nephew, Brandy Evans and Tyler Evans, both of Haysville, Kansas.
There will be no services. Ms. Moore will be interred at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
In lieu of condolences, the family asks that you make a donation in Letha’s honor to an animal shelter or local rescue of your choosing.
