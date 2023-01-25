Lettie Geneva Hillard, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Signature of Hartford. She was born in Daviess County May 5, 1939, to the late Eddie and Lettie Bell Mourning. Lettie attended the Church of God. She enjoyed watching Golden Girls and westerns and loved to cook. Lettie was kind, thoughtful, and pleasant to be around. She never met a stranger.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie McCellan Hillard; son, Freddie Lee Hillard; granddaughter, Bree Ann Brown; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Lettie is survived by her daughter, Anna (Dale) Hill; daughter-in-law, Alice Hillard; grandchildren, Christopher (Christy) Hillard and Leann Leach; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Candace Hillard, Kealeigh Leach, and Landon Leach.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
